Breaking news : Tamil Nadu government has released a new set of strict restrictions,all you need to know.

COVID-19 cases nearing the 10,000 mark in Tamil Nadu, the government on Saturday imposed a night curfew in all districts across the state to contain the spread of the virus. The night curfew will be in force from 10 pm to 5 am starting from April 20.

Meanwhile, a notification released by the government conveyed that a complete Sunday lock down will also be imposed in the state. The state government also released a new set of strict restrictions to control the spread of the pandemic. The following guidelines and restrictions will be in force from the wee hours of 20th April, Tuesday, until further orders.

Let’s take a look at the guidelines here:

1) Essential services will be permitted across the state. However, no public or private transport will be allowed during the night curfew.

2) No shops, theaters, malls, tea shops will be allowed to function during the night curfew, the Tamil Nadu government order read.

3) It has also banned inter and intra-state travel during the night curfew.

4) Emergency healthcare, autos, taxis bound for railway stations and airports and essential services, including milk and newspaper distribution, will be allowed.

5) Petroleum transport vehicles to be permitted. Print and television media will be permitted to work even during the night.

6) All beaches in Tamil Nadu will remain shut for the public. Tourism to Nilgris, Ooty, Kodaikanal and Yercaud will no longer be allowed. People will not be allowed to enter museums, parks, zoos, and ASI sites on any day.

7) All IT and IT service-related firms have been advised to instructed to allow 50% of their workforce to work from home. Employees on night shifts can use their own private transport. They have to retain ID cards.

8) Public and private buses between districts will take in passengers after checking their temperature and will also check that they have their face masks on.

9) Services of online food delivery firms will be allowed during limited hours during Sunday lockdown. Other e-commerce delivery services will not be permitted.

10) No over 100 people will be allowed in weddings and for funerals, the number stands at 50. Theatres can continue to operate with 50% occupancy. Action will be taken against the owners of wedding halls, cinema theatres, restaurants and teashops that failed to adhere and implement Covid curbs in force.