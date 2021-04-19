CAIT asks for a 15-day lockdown in the capital

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT)—a body representing large and small traders, retailers and shopkeepers across India on Sunday wrote to Delhi’s lieutenant governor and the chief minister asking for a 15-day lockdown in the capital with immediate effect amid a surge in covid cases. On Saturday, Delhi reported over 24,000 fresh cases in 24 hours. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the capital is grappling with a shortage in oxygen and essential drugs such as Remdesivir. The city’s healthcare infrastructure is strained with the capital staring at a shortage of beds. The situation is serious and worrisome, he said. Delhi is currently observing a weekend curfew as well as partial restrictions on weekdays which are applicable till end of April. Essential services are, however, allowed to function.