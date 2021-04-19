Chief Minister announces one week complete lockdown

Chief minister has announced a week long complete lockdown in the state as the number of coronavirus cases has surged in the state. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced this on Monday. The lockdown wil come to effect from 10 PM tonight till 5 AM next Monday.

“In order to prevent a total collapse, L-G Anil Baijal and I took this decision. And in this duration, essential services will be allowed and more beds will also be set up. I won’t say our health system has collapsed but it is at an alarming stage due to the resurgence. I appeal to Delhiites to follow lockdown which is necessary to reduce COVID cases. We will improve health system during this time,” said Arvind Kejriwal.

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 19, 2021

Only essential service will be allowed during the lockdown. All private and government offices will be asked to work remotely.

Earlier the Delhi government has imposed night curfew in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus.