Covid-19: Kerala university exams postponed

Based on the intervention of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, all exams being scheduled by the universities from Monday have been postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 wave in the state.

The universities that postponed various exams include APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Kerala University, Calicut University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kochi, Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), Kerala University of Health Sciences, Malayalam University and Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

“Vice-Chancellors have been requested by the Governor to postpone all offline exams. The Governor has suggested that fresh dates be given based on the prevailing conditions,” said the Kerala Governor’s office.

“In view of the directions from the Chancellor and considering the representations from student organisations, Vice-Chancellor has directed to postpone all scheduled examinations of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University,” said a release issued by Controller of Examinations of the University.

“It is informed that all the offline examinations scheduled for undergraduate and postgraduate of all colleges under Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University from April 20 stand postponed until further orders. The new dates will be announced later,” said a release from Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had written a letter to the Governor in which he said that he received hundreds of representations from students of Kerala University, Kerala Technological University, Calicut University, Mahatma Gandhi University, CUSAT, the Kerala University of Health Sciences, the College of Agriculture in Vellayani, and from LLB students who have to take examinations statewide between April 19 and April 28.

“I implore you, as chancellor/visitor of Kerala’s universities, to take matters in hand and decree a postponement of all physically conducted examinations until such time as either COVID is passed, or online examinations can be conducted,” Mr Tharoor had asked in the letter.