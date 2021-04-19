Covid-19 vaccines shortage, India to fund capacity boost at Serum Institute

A government source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that India is set to receive the Serum Institute of India’s (SII) request for a 30 billion rupee ($400 million) grant to boost its capacity to make the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

SII, the world’s biggest vaccine maker, inquired the funds to raise its monthly capacity to more than 100 million doses by the end of May, from up to 70 million currently.

The country has given more than 112 million doses of the shot …

India has so far got 123 million vaccine doses, which includes nearly 11 million of a domestically developed shot known as Covaxin.

The government is also trying to boost the production of Covaxin and has also developed rules to fast-track imports of vaccines developed by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.