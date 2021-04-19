Father names his newborn son ‘Department of Statistical Information’. Know why?

Parents will go to great extents to find variety of names for their child. While some choose ‘universal’ names that they may have heard of when they go anywhere in the world. Some people try different numbers in their name to change the child’s name. Did you know the name of the son of Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and co-founder of The Boring Company? ‘X Æ A-12’ (X Ash A12). Many give their children the names of cartoon characters and movie stars.

At the same time, a man from Indonesia named his child ‘Department of Statistical Information’ as a mark of respect to the institution where he previously worked. A man named Slamet ‘Yoga’ Wahyudi gave his baby boy this type of name. When his wife, Ririn Linda Tunggal, became pregnant, Wahyudi made an agreement with his wife that if a baby boy was born he will name him and if it is a girl his wife will name her. Eventually, Ririn gave birth to a baby boy. Wahyudi, a resident of Berbice Province in central Java, named the child ‘Dinas Komunikasi Informatika Statistik’ in honor of the company he previously worked for. The English translation is for this is the ‘Department of Statistical Information’.