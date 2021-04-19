France imposes travel restrictions for travelers from 4 countries

France the government has announced that its’ imposing entry restrictions on travellers from four countries – Argentina, Chile, South Africa and Brazil – in hopes of keeping out especially contagious coronavirus variants. The restrictions include mandatory 10-day quarantines with police checks to ensure people arriving in France observe the requirement. Travellers from all four countries will be restricted to French nationals and their families, EU citizens and others with a permanent home in France. France previously suspended all flights from Brazil. The suspension will be lifted next Saturday, after 10 days, and the new restrictions “progressively” put in place by then, the government said. The flight suspension for Brazil will be lifted followed by “drastic measures” for entering France from all four countries, plus the French territory of Guiana, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said. The list of countries subject to tougher border checks could be extended, he said. Under the new restrictions, travellers must provide an address for where they plan to observe the 10-day confinement period and police will make visits and fine those who are found in violation, the government said.