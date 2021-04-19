Marathi Film maker Sumitra Bhave dead

Sumitra Bhave, known for her work in the Marathi cinema and theatre, died in a hospital in Pune on Monday following lung-related ailments, She was 78. Sumitra Bhave was suffering from lung-related ailments for the past two months,She died at a private hospital in Maharashtra on Monday morning. Sumitra Bhave had won several national and international awards for her work. After completing her education, she started working with a social welfare organisation and also worked as a teacher at the Karve Institute of Social Sciences in Pune. Her notable works include Devrai (2004), GhoMala Asala Hawa,Ha Bharat Maza, Astu – So Be It, Samhita, Welcome Home, Vaastupurush, Dahavi Fa and Kaasav, a National Award-winning film. Kaasav was also screened at the Mumbai Film Festival in 2016. Sumitra Bhave is survived by a daughter, who is also a writer.