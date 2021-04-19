BJP to limit number of people in Bengal election rallies

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Monday announced that all party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will hold only small public gatherings in the poll-bound state of West Bengal. The number of people has been limited to 500. The decision has been taken considering the daily spike in covid 19 cases in India. BJP to now hold only small public outreach programs in open spaces, keeping Covid-19 protocol in mind. The party spoke person also said it aims to distribute six crore masks and sanitizers in West Bengal.JP Nadda has instructed the party workers to start “Apna Booth – Corona Mukt” programme from Tuesday.