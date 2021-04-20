23% of total vaccine doses wasted in India

A Right to Information (RTI) document revealed that a total of 23% Covid-19 vaccines were wasted in the country. The Union Health Ministry has given this data as a reply to RTI query.

As per the data, Tamil Nadu topped the list with the highest wastage at 12.10%, followed by Haryana (9.74%), Punjab (8.12%), Manipur (7.8%), and Telangana (7.55%). More than 44 lakh vaccine doses were wasted out of 10 crore doses used by states till April 11.

Eight other states and Union Territories including Kerala, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Goa, Daman and Diu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep reported zero wastage of the coronavirus vaccine