A huge rush of migrant workers at Anand Vihar Bus Terminus,gaziabad.

Covid-19 lockdown-like measures introduced by several state governments, including Delhi, usually spell a loss of livelihood for many migrant workers working in India’s major cities.As Delhi went into a six-day lockdown amid the deteriorating COVID-19 situation, hundreds of migrant workers thronged at the Anand Vihar Bus Terminal on Monday evening to board the buses for their native places.

Heavy traffic congestion was seen in several parts of the national capital, with passengers striving to reach their homes. The migrants had to wait for hours at the bus stop with no choice to maintain social distancing.Many were seen walking out of the bus station with heavy loads on their heads and shoulders.

The migrant workers in Delhi, who could hardly afford a trip back home, were in for a surprise at Anand Vihar as they claimed of being charged 10 times more than the usual fare.Hundreds of migrant workers, including women and children, out of exhaustion were seen laying on the ground with their heads on sacks looking numbly at the hustles of the national capitals Many migrants climbed atop buses that were leaving the bus station.

The situation was no different at the Ghaziabad border as hundreds of migrant labourers had gathered there to return home by walk.Meanwhile, similar scenes were witnessed in Mumbai on Monday following the imposition of Section 144 in the entire state by the Maharashtra government in its effort to break the chain of coronavirus infections.