Ajay Devgn and Kajol wish daughter Nysa on her birthday

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa turned a year older on Tuesday. On her special day, Ajay Devgn shared an adorable post on social media and wished her. “Happy Birthday, dearest Nysa. Small joys like this are the only ‘break’ in stressful times like these,” wrote the actor referring to the pandemic in his post. Kajol too picked a beautiful memory from Nysa’s childhood to wish her on her birthday. “I was so nervous when you were born. It was the biggest exam of my life and I had all those fears and feelings that go with it for a whole year at least. Then u turned 10 and I realised I was a teacher just part of the time most of the times I was a student learning new ways to do things and look at them. And now we come to today and I can finally say I passed with flying colour. You are what we all say women should be so fly high my darling and don’t tone down ur shine for anyone. I’ve got ur back! Happy adulthood. You have the tools so use your powers for good,” she wrote.