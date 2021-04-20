Armed Forces To Help States Amid COVID-19 Surge

As India reels under a massive spike in coronavirus cases, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has asked the army to extend assistance to state administrations to deal with the pandemic, including by offering help in creation of additional capacities to treat COVID-19 patients. It was decided that the Army would consider offering treatment to civilians in its medical facilities, wherever possible, besides extending other assistance to civil administrations. “Rajnath Singh has conveyed to Gen MM Naravane that the Army units in various states can get in touch with state administrations to understand their requirement like creation of additional capacities to deal with increasing volume of patients. Subsequently, it was decided that the senior-most army officer in a state would get in touch with the Chief Minister to understand the requirement and take forward the process, including offering to treat civilians wherever possible,” they said.