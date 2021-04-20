Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed the number of people caught Covid-19 after vaccination

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revelaed the number of people caught coronavirus infection after getting vaccinated. As per the CDC, about 5,800 people who have been vaccinated against coronavirus have become infected. In this 74 people had died due to the infection. And some become critically ill.

“So far, about 5,800 breakthrough cases have been reported to CDC. To date, no unexpected patterns have been identified in case demographics or vaccine characteristics… Vaccine breakthrough infections were reported among all people of all ages eligible for vaccination. However, a little over 40% of the infections were in people 60 or more years of age” reported CNN citing a report of CDC.

Also Read; UAE based airlines announces new guidelines for passengers from India

“Vaccine breakthrough infections make up a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated. CDC recommends that all eligible people get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as one is available to them. CDC also continues to recommend people who have been fully vaccinated should keep taking precautions in public places, like wearing a mask, staying at least six feet apart from others, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, and washing their hands often” said CDC.

Pfizer/BioNTech’s vaccine was 95% effective in preventing symptomatic disease in clinical trials. The company also claimed that real-life data in the US shows the vaccine is more than 91% effective against disease with any symptoms for six months. Moderna’s vaccine was 94% effective in preventing symptomatic illness in trials, and 90% effective in real life use. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was 66% overall globally in trials, and 72% effective at preventing disease in the US.