Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tests positive for coronavirus infection

Former AICC president and Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi had tested positive for coronavirus infection. The Congress leader confirmed this through his social media handle.

“After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Earlier, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, was admitted to hospital yesterday with high fever. The 88-year-old later tested positive for Covid. Also, top political leaders including Union sports minister Kiren Rejiju, Chief Ministers of Telangana and Uttar Pradesh K Chandrasekhar Rao and Yogi Adityanath were also tested Covid-19 positive recently.