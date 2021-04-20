European Medicines Agency issues warning over Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has issued a warning warning over Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. EMA said that the vaccine has possible links to “very rare” cases of blood clots. But the agency has stopped short of ruling against using the one-shot dose.

“The EMA concluded that a warning about unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be added to the product information for COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen [the market name for the J&J vaccine]. The EMA also concluded that these events should be listed as very rare side effects of the vaccine. I reaching its conclusion, the Committee took into consideration all currently available evidence including eight reports from the United States of serious cases of unusual blood clots”, said a statement issued by EMA.

Last week, Johnson and Johnson stopped its European rollout after the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) recommended a pause to administering the shot while rare blood clot cases are investigated.