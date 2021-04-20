Monk beheaded himself to please Lord Buddha

Thailand: A monk beheaded himself to please the Buddha. Thammakorn Wangpreecha, a 68-year-old monk, was beheaded. The monk beheaded himself with a sword after performing the pooja alone. The monk chops off his head on April 15 after five years of preparations. He believed that by sacrificing his own life, he would be reincarnated as a ‘higher spiritual being’. His nephew Booncherd Boonrod discovered the body said that a slab of marble had also been inscribed with his uncle’s plans.

Booncherd told: ‘In the letter, it was stated that chopping his head off was his way of praising Buddha. In the letter, he said that he had been planning this for five years now. His wish was to offer his head and his soul so that the Lord could help him reincarnate as a higher spiritual being in the next life.’ The monk chops his head with a sword from the Buddha statue in the temple. The monk had been serving in the temple for 11 years.