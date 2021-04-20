Roads and Transport Authority launches new initiative

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has launched a new initiative. RTA announced that the users of iPhones in Dubai can now pay for public parking using just their phones. RTA has launched a new ‘App Clips’ initiative to ease the parking payment process.

Drivers can scan the QR code on parking machines and directional signs across Dubai to have their parking requests processed. Users can save 30 fils that’s the extra fee paid for the SMS parking service.

“We have affixed QR code stickers to parking machines and signboards in more than 70 per cent of public parking lots in the Emirate of Dubai. The process is gathering pace to cover all parking spaces shortly,” the RTA said.