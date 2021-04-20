UAE based airlines announces new guidelines for passengers from India

UAE based airline has issued new guidelines for passengers from India. Passengers flying from India to Dubai will now have to follow revised regulations on PCR Covid-19 tests, the airlines announced.

“Effective from April 22, 2021, passengers arriving in Dubai from India must be able to present a printed copy of a negative Covid-19 PCR test result from a test taken no more than 48 hours prior to the departure of the inbound flight to Dubai. The test result must also display a QR code,” FlyDubai said in a statement.

“Passengers are required to take a Covid19 PCR test not more than 48 hours before departure,” said Emirates Airlines. Similar advisories have been issued by Air India, Air India Express and Spice Jet. Currently, passengers are required to undergo RT-PCR 72 hours before departure.