UAE issues new guidelines for restaurants

new guidelines for restaurants and shisha outdoors during Ramadan has been issued in UAE. The Department of Economic Development in Dubai has issued the new rules.

Restaurants in Dubai are not allowed to serve food and shisha outdoors during the day in the holy month of Ramadan. However, the restaurants can continue to offer food delivery services to their customers during the day. Restaurants are not allowed to serve shisha outdoors to customers during the fasting hours, which is generally between 4.20am to 6.45pm. Shisha can be served after Iftar and until 4am.

“Serving food in outdoor dining areas is not allowed during fasting hours, but food delivery services can continue as usual,” Dubai’s Department of Economic Development said in a statement .