‘Central government’s vaccine strategy is nothing short of demonetisation’: Rahul Gandhi

Former AICC president and Congress MP from Wayanad has criticized the Covid-19 vaccine policy of union government. The Congress leader said that the Covid-19 vaccine policy of the government is like demonetisation.

“Central government’s vaccine strategy is nothing short of demonetisation. People will again be seen queuing up. Will suffer loss of money, health and life. And in the end only a few industrialists will benefit”, Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

?????? ????? ?? ??????? ?????? ??????? ?? ?? ????- * ?? ?? ?????? ??? ??????

* ??, ????????? ? ??? ?? ??????? ???????

* ?? ??? ??? ?????? ??? ???????????? ?? ?????? ????? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 21, 2021

“No free vaccines for 18-45 yr olds. Middlemen brought in without price controls. No vaccine guarantee for weaker sections. GOI’s Vaccine Discrimination – Not Distribution Strategy,” he had tweeted a day before.

Also Read: ‘Union government can speak to ISI, but can’t talk to opposition leaders’: Priyanka Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi criticized the decision of letting vaccine makers declare their price as it would affect the poor. Earlier, Rahul’s sister Priyanka Gandhi had also came down heavily on union government over the Covid-19 situation in the country.