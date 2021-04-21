Chief Minister announces free vaccination for all above 18 years of age

A state government has decided to provide free vaccination for all above 18 years of age. Bihar state government decided this. The decision was announced by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Earlier, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh governments had also announced free vaccination for all from the age of 18 years. The Assam government decided to give free vaccines to all from 18 to 45 years. Uttar Pradesh government has also decided to provide Covid vaccine free of cost to all those above 18 years of age from May 1.

On April 19, the union government had announced that everyone above 18 years of age would be eligible for Covid-19 vaccination from May 1.