Commodity Market: Gold prices today shoots up

The price of gold has edged higher in the Kerala market. In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has surged by Rs.560 and reached at Rs.35,880 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4485 higher by Rs.70. On Tuesday, the gold was priced at Rs. 35,320 per 8 gram. In the last three weeks, the price of gold has surged by Rs.2560.

In Delhi, price of gold today is Rs 46,300 per 10 grams of 22-carat, and 50,520 for 24-carat. In Mumbai, gold costs at Rs 44,980 for 22-carat, and Rs 45,980 for 24-carat. In the international market, the price of spot gold was up 0.5% to US dollar. 1,786.80 per ounce. The BSE, National Stock Exchange, forex, bullion and money markets will remain closed on Wednesday on account of Ram Navami’.