Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Tests Positive For COVID-19

Shashi Tharoor,65, his sister, and his 85-year-old mother were all tested Covid-19 positive. He said that he is “hoping to deal with it in a ‘positive’ frame of mind, with rest, steam & plenty of fluids”.

“After waiting two days for a test appointment and another day-and-a-half for the results, I finally have confirmation: I’m Covid positive. Hoping to deal with it in a ‘positive’ frame of mind, with rest, steam and plenty of fluids. My sister and 85-year-old mother are in the same boat,” he tweeted.

Soon after the earlier tweet Mr Tharoor posted again, affirming that he and his family had taken the two required doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

“Folks should know that my sister has had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine in California and my mother and I took our second Covishield shot on April 8. So we have every reason to hope that though vaccines cannot prevent infection, they will moderate the impact of the Covid virus,” he said.

Shashi Tharoor is the third senior Congress figure to test positive for the virus in the past few days.

On Tuesday Rahul Gandhi said he was Covid positive and was in home isolation.

Mr Gandhi, 50, said he had only mild symptoms, but asked all those who had been in contact with him to “please follow all safety protocols and stay safe.”

Party sources said in the past 12 days Mr Gandhi had not met his mother and interim chief Sonia Gandhi, or his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Ms Gandhi Vadra was in home isolation since April 2, as her husband, businessman Robert Vadra, tested positive.

On Monday former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also tested positive.

Mr Singh, 88, has since been admitted to the Trauma Centre at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences, where he is being treated. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said yesterday that the former Prime Minister’s condition was stable.

Dr Singh has also received his two vaccine doses (of Covaxin) – the first on March 4 and the second on April 3. Sources said he was shifted to hospital as “a matter of precaution”.