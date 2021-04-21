Coronavirus vaccine: In India over 13 crores vaccine doses administered

The Union Health Ministry said that India has administered more than 13 crore coronavirus vaccine doses to eligible beneficiaries so far with nearly 29 lakh vaccinations being given on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, over 71,000 COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) were operational, the ministry said, calculating that on average 45,000 CVCs were working on any given day earlier. Starting the vaccines in the workplace also helped to reach such a high turnout of beneficiaries, the ministry said in a statement.

According to a provisional report updated at 9 pm on Tuesday, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 13,00,27,370.

On the 95th day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on Tuesday, a total of 28,98,257 vaccine doses were given till 9 pm — 19,18,155 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 9,80,102 for the second dose.

Phase-I of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was started on January 16, giving priority to the protection of the healthcare workers and frontline workers. Phase-II was initiated from March 1, centring on protecting the most vulnerable i.e. all people above 45 years of age.

The central government said on Monday announced that everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1.