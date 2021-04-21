Country bans flights from and to India

A country has imposed a ban on all flights from and to India. England has imposed the ban on flights from and to India. The ban will come to effect from April 24 and will last on April 30.

The decision was taken as England added India to the “red list” of countries. As per the new order, all passengers who have travelled from India in the last 10 days will be refused entry. Only, British or Irish passport holders, or people with UK residence rights, will be allowed to enter. But they must undergo self-isolation for ten days after their arrival in a government-approved hotel.

Currently, there are 40 nations on the UK’s ‘red list’. This includes the United Arab Emirates and most of South America. On April 9, the UK added Bangladesh, Pakistan, Kenya and the Philippines to the ‘red list’.