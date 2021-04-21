Covid-19: Doctors, Health workers in AIIMS Patna tests coronavirus positive

Patna: In All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna 384 Doctors and health workers have tested positive for COVID-19 amid the rising cases of the virus in the state. Bihar on Tuesday reported 51 deaths, bringing the death toll to 1841 in Bihar, with capital Patna being worst-hit.

The state reported 10,455 new cases, bringing the score to 3,42,059, it said. Of the latest deaths, Patna and Gaya reported 11 fatalities each, while Bhagalpur accounted for 5 deaths, four casualties each came from Jehanabad and West Champaran, three persons each died in Aurangabad and Munger, Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur two each and one person each died in Arwal, Banka, Bhojpur, Lakhisarai, Madhepura and Nawada.

Due to the rising cases, the Panchayat polls in the states have also been postponed. Earlier, Bihar’s opposition parties called for the postponement of the coming panchayat elections in the state between the unusual surge in Covid-19 cases in the state and across the country.

Meantime, on the vaccination front, 93,164 citizens were administered vaccines on Tuesday, while a total of 61,68,593 have been vaccinated so far. The Nitish Kumar government had since Sunday night imposed curfew from 9 pm to 5 am across the state to put a brake on the spread of infection.

C M Singh, Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Patna, told PTI that the hospital has increased its bed capacity for COVID patients to 250 and all of them are filled. He further said that the hospital has a satisfactory supply of liquified oxygen and doctors are on duty round-the-clock in every ward.