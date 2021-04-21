Covid-19 Update: 1931 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in UAE. 1931 new coronavirus cases along with 1,898 recoveries, 2 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases in UAE has reached at 502,791. The total recoveries now stand at 485,078. The death toll is at 1,561.

The Ministry has conducted 191,886 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 42.1 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE.

Meanwhile, the doctors in the UAE had urged parents to heed the UAE’s revised guidelines for children in light of a recent study published in medical journal The Lancet, which reaffirmed the airborne transmission of Covid-19.