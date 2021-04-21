Covid-19 Update: Union Health Ministry makes important announcement

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that more than 13 crore people were vaccinated in India in the last 95 days. Thus India has become the fastest country to do so. It took 101 days for USA to administer 13 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine. China took 109 days to vaccinate 13 crore people, said the ministry.

Till now 13,01,19,310 people were vaccinated in India. In the last 24 hours, 29,90,197 people were vaccinated. Eight states –Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala — 59.33 per cent of the total doses given so far in the country.

India launched a mass Covid-19 vaccination programme in January 16. in the first phase healthcare workers were vaccinated. Vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.