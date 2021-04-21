iPhone 12 mini gets new cool purple color variant

Apple revealed that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini will soon be available in a new purple colour variant. With the new colour variant, the specification and pricing of the iPhones remain unchanged. The purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini can be pre-ordered by customers in India starting 5.30 pm IST on 23 April. The sale for the new colour variant will begin on 30 April in the market. The iPhone 12 comes in three configurations in India: the 64 GB variant is priced at Rs 79,900, the 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 84,900, and the 256 GB variant is priced at Rs 94,900. The iPhone 12 Mini also comes in the three storage variants and is priced starting Rs 69,900 for the 64 GB model, Rs 74,900 for the 128GB storage variant and Rs 84,900 for the 256GB model.