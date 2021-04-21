Maharashtra likely to go in to lockdown

With the existing restrictions not getting the desired results on breaking the chain of Covid-19, Maharashtra is set to go for a complete lockdown from Wednesday evening. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to make the announcement on Wednesday. The ministers have demanded that 15 days of a full lockdown should be imposed. Thackeray chaired a state cabinet meeting on Tuesday, during which there was a review of the Covid situation and the impact of the existing restrictions.