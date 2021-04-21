DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWS

Maharashtra likely to go in to lockdown

Apr 21, 2021, 02:37 pm IST
Bengaluru: Sadar Patrappa road wears a deserted look as the state government announced strict lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in the area, in Bengaluru, Saturday, June 27, 2020. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI27-06-2020_000191B)

With the existing restrictions not getting the desired results on breaking the chain of Covid-19, Maharashtra is set to go for a complete lockdown from Wednesday evening. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to make the announcement on Wednesday. The ministers have demanded that 15 days of a full lockdown should be imposed. Thackeray chaired a state cabinet meeting on Tuesday, during which there was a review of the Covid situation and the impact of the existing restrictions.

Tags
Apr 21, 2021, 02:37 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button