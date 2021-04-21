Yogi Adityanath demands NSA against medicine black-marketers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to conduct raids on those involved in black-marketing of medicines such as remdesivir and book offenders under the National Security Act (NSA). Chairing a review meeting with his core team of 11 top officials in Lucknow, Mr. Adityanath reiterated that there was no plan to impose a lockdown in the State. He also directed the officials to install GPS devices on oxygen tankers and provide adequate security to oxygen plants.

According to an official spokesperson, the Chief Minister said, “The director general of police should constitute special teams to conduct raids on those involved in black-marketing of medicines such as remdesivir and Fabiflu. NSA and Gangster Act should be invoked against those involved in such practice,”