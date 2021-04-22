1600 tons of unexploded ordnance disposed by Indian Army

The Indian Army has disposed around 1,600 metric tons of unexploded ordnance. The Southern Command of the Indian Army has disposed the unexploded ordnance. The Indian Army made this to help civilian authorities in Mumbai and several other locations. Over 800 tons of Unidentified Explosive Objects (UXO) with explosive content of over 2000 kg of RDX, TNT was disposed of in Mumbai.

The Indian Army conducted ‘Operation `Visphotak Mukt Bandargah’ under the instruction of Union Defence Ministry. The Ministry asked the Indian Army to conduct this operation to ensure the safety of people living in these areas. A special Bomb Disposal Team from the Central Ammunition Depot, Pulgaon carried out “survey, segregation and disposal” of unexploded ordnance.

Southern Command undertook operation 'Visphotak Mukt Bandargah' in Pune, to ensure security of civilians. Operation involved disposal of 1600 MT of unexploded ordnance, possibly collected inadvertently by factories & steel scrapyards in Mumbai, Gujarat, Kanpur, Jaipur & Jodhpur. pic.twitter.com/dR76ZjIISV — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021

The ordnance had “possibly been collected inadvertently by some factories and steel scrap yards” over the past few years at multiple locations in Mumbai, Gujarat, Kanpur, Jaipur and Jodhpur, said a release issued by the Ministry.

Earlier in March this year, the Southern Command had safely disposed of unexploded ordnance in Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu.