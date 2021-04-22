Amarnathji Shrine Board announces decision on registration of Amarnath pilgrimage

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board has announced its new decision on ‘Amarnath Yatra 2021’. The authority has announced that it has stopped the registration for the pilgrimage. The decision was taken as after considering the coronavirus situation.

“In view of evolving COVID19 situation, registration for Amarnath Yatra is being temporarily suspended. The situation is being constantly monitored and it would be reopened once the situation improves,” tweeted Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board.

The online registration process for this years pilgrimage had begun from April 1 through 446 designated bank branches across the country — 316 branches of Punjab National Bank, 90 of Jammu and Kashmir Bank and 40 YES Bank branches. The annual 56-day pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled to begin from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal in Jammu and Kashmir on June 28 and will culminate on August 22.

The pilgrimage was suspended last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.