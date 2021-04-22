Arab coalition forces destroys explosives laden drone targeting Saudi Arabia

The Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia has once again intercepted and destroyed an explosives laden drone launched by Houthi rebels targeting Saudi Arabia. The Iran backed Houthi rebels in Yemen has launched the drone targeting Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia.

The Houthi rebels had been using drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia. The coalition’s forces regularly intercept explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea and explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.

Yemen is witnessing violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa. The crisis escalated in 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains. More than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict.