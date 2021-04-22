Covid-19 Update: Coronavirus reaches Mount Everest

Coronavirus has reached the world’s tallest mountain, Mount Everest. This was confirmed as a Norwegian climber e has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. He was in his mission to climb the tallest mountain. Erlend Ness, a climber of Norway has tested Covid-19 positive. Ness was evacuated from the slopes by helicopter and taken to a hospital in Kathmandu after spending time at Everest base camp.

“My diagnosis is Covid-19. I’m doing ok now… The hospital is taking care of me”, Erlend Ness wrote on his Facebook . “I really hope that none of the others get infected with corona high up in the mountains. It is impossible to evacuate people with a helicopter when they’re above 8,000 metres,” Ness told to a news reporter.

Also Read: Know the story of Indian farmer who built a multimillion-dollar perfume company in UAE

Earlier a hospital in Nepal’s capital city, Kathmandu confirmed it had taken in patients from Everest who had infected coronavirus . “I can’t share the details but some evacuated from Everest have tested positive,” said Prativa Pandey, the medical director at Kathmandu’s CIWEC Hospital .