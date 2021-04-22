Delhi: Oxygen supply going to run out soon in Metro Hospital

Among several hospitals in Delhi are reporting a shortage in oxygen supply adequate for treating the growing number of COVID-19 patients, now, Metro hospital has reported that it is extremely short on oxygen. The hospital which is situated in Delhi’s Preet Vihar is only left with a few hours of oxygen, sources told India.com.

A lady staff in the hospital reported that the Metro Hospital only has around 1.5 or 2 hours of oxygen supply left, sources said.

They added that the person who supplies oxygen to the Metro Hospital has switched off their phone and there is an extreme shortage of oxygen at the hospital.

This report came after the Delhi government said that some states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana were blocking oxygen transport to Delhi. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asked the Centre to assure normal supply even if that meant taking the help of paramilitary forces.

“Some hospitals in Delhi have run out of oxygen completely. They don’t have any option available. I have been receiving calls, messages, e-mails. We have been making internal, makeshift arrangements, but this cannot continue for long,” he said.

Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister for COVID-19 management in Delhi, said it will become difficult to protect the lives of coronavirus patients if hospitals did not get the oxygen supply they need.

“The Centre should take the help of paramilitary forces, if needed, and ensure the supply of oxygen to Delhi,” he said, adding the situation may become “very dangerous” otherwise.