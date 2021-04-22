Emirates Airlines announces resumption of one more flight service

Dubai based air carrier, Emirates Airlines has announced that it will resume one more flight service. Emirates announced the the services to Mexico City via Barcelona will be resumed. The four weekly services to Mexico City via Barcelona will be resumed from July 2.

Emirates Airlines will use a two-class Emirates Boeing 777-200LR flight for the Barcelona-Mexico City Service. The flight will have 38 Business Class seats in a 2-2-2 configuration and 264 seats in Economy Class.

Emirates flight EK255 will depart Dubai at 3:25am, arriving in Barcelona at 8:35am before departing again at 10:50am and arriving at Mexico City at 4:05pm on the same day. The return flight EK256 will depart Mexico City at 7:40am UAE time, arriving in Barcelona at 1:45pm the next day. EK256 will depart once again from Barcelona the same day at 3:30am bound for Dubai where it will arrive at 12:15pm the next day.