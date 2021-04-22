Haryana Govt Declares Summer Vacation in Schools amid covid 19.

In view of the prevailing conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state of Haryana, the State Government has decided to change the academic calendar of the session 2021-22. As the summer vacations in all the government schools, as well as private schools, have been declared from April 22 to May 31.Haryana government on Thursday declared summer vacation in schools till May 31, amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

Haryana government on April 12 imposed a night curfew in the state with immediate effect amid the surge in coronavirus cases. According to the order, there shall be no curb on the inter-state and intra-state movement of non-essential goods.

According to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday there are as many as 55,422 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana so far and the cumulative cases in the state have mounted to 3,22,297 while the death toll now stands at 3,528.Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonipat districts, all in the National Capital Region, have seen a steep jump in new cases, while other areas such as Panchkula, Karnal and Kurukshetra have also added to the surge.

The Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Haryana, released the announcement on Twitter that the results of class 10 students will be announced based on internal assessments.Last week only the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) cancelled class 10 exams and deferred class 12 exams. The results of class 10 students will be announced based on internal assessments.