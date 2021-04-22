Have a look at Kareena Kapoor’s post on Earth Day 2021

On Earth Day, Kareena Kapoor has posted photos of Taimur and his love for nature on Instagram. Her Earth Day special album has a lovely photo of Taimur and Saif Ali Khan farming, which might have been clicked somewhere near the Pataudi Palace. Kareena posted the photo along with a simple message about giving back to nature: “Plant more trees. This world earth day… preserve… plant… grow,” she wrote. In the hashtags, she described son Taimur and husband Saif Ali Khan as her “favourite boys.”

Last year also similar photos of Taimur helping Saif Ali Khan with farming in the field went viral and the Fan-clubs had reported that the photos were from the Pataudi Palace during Kareena and Saif’s visit.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan had their second baby boy in February, and the couple moved to a new apartment. In the meantime, Kareena shared one more picture of her “favourite boys”, in cookie form, created by none other than Chef Taimur.

About her movies, Kareena was last seen in, 2020, movie Angrezi Medium, in which she co-starred with Irrfan Khan. Kareena will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, the shooting of which she wrapped in her early pregnancy months. Kareena also has Karan Johar’s much-awaited period piece Takht in her line-up.