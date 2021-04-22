Heavy rush in Vaccination center in Kottayam and Palakkad

Kerala is facing severe vaccine shortage in the state, with the covid 19 cases raising Kottayam and Palakkad absorbed sever rush in the vaccination centers. A brawl was observed at the mega Vaccination camp held at Baker memorial LP school during the token distribution. There was massive crowd gathered and people did not maintain social distancing which led to a brawl.

People were asked to register in CoWIN to get the token for vaccination, Many including the ones who have not registered in the application gathered at the centre by morning 6. An argument broke out as the people who were not registered were not considered. Later the police distributed tokens to individuals who have registered in the CoWIN app.

In Palakkad, large crowd gathered at the Mega Vaccination camp, most of them elderly citizen with out maintaining social distancing.