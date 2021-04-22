DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

India-UAE flight suspension: Airlines makes important announcement regarding refund, rebook options

The leading air carriers operating in the India-UAE route  has made an important announcement regarding the refund, rebook options for the passengers. The new announcement was made as UAE has suspended all flights from  India to UAE from April 24. Etihad Airways, Emirates Airlines and FlyDubai has made this announcement.

Etihad Airways had  directed  passengers to the ‘manage booking’ section of the Etihad Airway’s website for cancellations and refunds.

Emirates Airlines had given  two options for passengers. Either passengers can keep the ticket for a future flight or rebook the flight to another date. Under the ‘keep your ticket’ option, Emirates passengers can fly within 36 months from the date of the original booking or request a refund. The offer is valid only for passengers who have booked their tickets before April 1 for travel on or before December 31.

“Flights from Dubai to India will continue to operate to schedule during this period. If a passenger’s flight has been cancelled, they will be offered a refund or the option to rebook to a later date”, said FlyDubai.

