Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan died testing positive for Covid-19.

Maulana Wahiduddin Khan, a renowned Islamic scholar and peace activist, died on Wednesday evening, 10 days after he was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi following a coronavirus infection.

The 96-year-old scholar, who was honoured with the Padma Bhushan the third-highest civilian award in 2000, was awarded the Padma Vibhushan this year.Other awards he received included the Demiurgus Peace International Award, the Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavna Award and the National Citizen’s Award.

Khan wrote over 200 books on several aspects of Islam and established the Centre for Peace and Spirituality to promote interfaith dialogue.Maulana Wahiduddin Khan was born in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh in 1925. He studied at a traditional Islamic seminary, the Madrasatul Islahi, in Sarai Mir, near Azamgarh in 1938 to receive religious education.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed sadness over Khan’s death and said that he will be remembered for his insightful knowledge on matters of theology and spirituality.

Modi tweeted by saying “Saddened by the passing away of Maulana Wahiduddin Khan. He will be remembered for his insightful knowledge on matters of theology and spirituality. He was also passionate about community service and social empowerment. Condolences to his family and countless well-wishers, RIP.”

He was one of the first Muslim scholars to urge the community to give up the claim over the disputed Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya, also started the Vajpayee Himayat Committee, which extensively campaigned for the former prime minister during the 2004 Lok Sabha elections.

Known for his close ties with senior BJP leaders as well as the RSS, Maulana Wahiduddin Khan founded the Centre for Peace and Spirituality (CPS) in 2001 to promote and reinforce the culture of peace.