‘Setback to Indian expats’: UAE bans flights from India

In a big setback to expats from India, UAE has banned all flights from India. The new rule will come in to effect from 11.59pm on Saturday, April 24. The ban will be for 10 days and will end on May 4. Passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days are also not permitted to board from any other point to the UAE.

Air carriers in UAE such as Emirates and FlyDubai has issued instructions regarding this to travel agencies. The decision was taken as the number of coronavirus cases had surged in India.

Earlier, England, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Singapore had also imposed entry ban and suspended flights to and from India citing the Covid-19 situation.

India reported the world’s highest daily tally of 314,835 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday