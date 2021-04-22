‘ The crisis of the country is not just corona, but the anti-people policies of the union government’: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again criticized the union government over its Covid-19 vaccine policy. The Congress leader said that India needs concrete solutions and not “false celebrations” or “hollow speeches”.

“I am quarantined at home and I continue to see tragic stories being reported from across the country. India has not just been hit by the coronavirus crisis but has been battered by the anti-people policies of the government. The country doesn’t need hollow speeches and useless festivals…. India is in dire need of a solution,” tweeted the Congress MP from Wayanad in Hindi.

?? ?? ????????? ??? ?? ?????? ???? ?????? ? ??? ???? ???? ??? ???? ?????? ?????? ????, ?????? ????? ?? ?? ?????? ??????? ???? ???? ????? ? ????? ???? ????, ??? ?? ?????? ??! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 22, 2021

On yesterday also the Congress leader attacked the union government. Rahul Gandhi has said that the Centre’s vaccine policy is like demonetisation, which will subject common people to a lot of monetary and health stress while a few industrialists will benefit.