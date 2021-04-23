11 countries imposes travel ban, flight suspension from India

As the number of coronavirus cases are surging in India, many countries has imposed travel ban and entry ban from passengers from India and also suspended flights to and from the country. A total of 11 countries had imposed entry ban and suspension of flights.

Here’s a full list of countries that have imposed travel bans and restrictions on passengers from India so far:

USA: “Because of the current situation in India, even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants and should avoid all travel to India,” said the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). England: England has included India in the ‘Red List’. All flights to and from the country are suspended. New Zealand: New Zealand had temporarily suspended entry for all travellers from India, including its own citizens. The suspension started on April 11 and will be in place until April 28. Hong Kong: Hong Kong suspended flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines from April 20 for two weeks. Singapore; Singapore will ban entry to all non-residents travelling from India from April 24. Oman: Oman has suspended travel from India until further notice. France: France announced new entry restrictions on travellers from India. The restrictions to be effective from Saturday.

8. UAE: All flights from India to the UAE will be suspended for 10 days from April 24.

9. Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia’s ban on international flights from 20 countries will stay, including India, even after May 17.

10. Canada: Canada announced a ban on passenger flights from India and Pakistan.

11.Pakistan: Pakistan imposed a ban on travellers from India through air and land routes for the next two weeks