5 Covid patients died due to lack of oxygen in a pvt hospital

Jabalpur: Five COVID-19 patients admitted at a private hospital in Madya Pradesh died to the shortage of oxygen on Friday. The incident took place at Galaxy Hospital Jabalpur in Madya Pradesh. They were undergoing treatment in the ICU. Following the incident, the police visited the hospital. The relatives of the deceased complained that their loved ones died due to the lack of oxygen supply in the hospital, as the stock got exhausted, the CSP said. The relatives also urged the police to conduct an inquiry into the matter. The hospital management did not respond to the allegation even after repeated attempts.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients pass over 12,384 on Thursday and the overall count reach up to 4,59,195. The state had reported its highest one-day spike of 13,107 cases on April 21. Currently, there are 84,957 active COVID-19 cases in the state. The Coronavirus figures in Madya Pradesh are as follows : total cases 4,59,195 new cases 12,384, death toll 4,863, recoveries 3,69,375, active cases 84,957, number of tests so far 72,84,554.