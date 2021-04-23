9 people including 4 women and 3 children died as pick-up van falls into river

In a tragic incident 9 people including four women and 3 children were killed as the pick-up van they were travelling fell into river Ganga . The accident took place near Akihpur area in Danapur in Patna, Bihar on Friday morning at 7.30am. The pick-up van carrying 13 people fell into river while crossing the Peepa bridge. Four people swam to safety.

The pick-up van was carrying members of a family returning from a marriage function at Akhipur to their Chitrakut Nagar residence in Danapur. The driver of the jeep lost control over the vehicle at Pipa bridge and fell into the Ganga.

Bihar: A jeep, carrying at least 15 passengers, fell into river Ganga at Peepapul in Patna today; at least 10 people missing. Search operation for the missing peole is underway. pic.twitter.com/wObcjXFYQM — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2021

An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh has been announced by the administration.