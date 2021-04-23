DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

9 people including 4 women and 3 children died as pick-up van falls into river

Apr 23, 2021, 04:20 pm IST

In a tragic incident 9 people including four women and 3 children were killed as the pick-up van they were travelling fell into river Ganga .  The accident took place near Akihpur area in   Danapur in Patna, Bihar on Friday morning at 7.30am. The pick-up van carrying 13 people fell into river while crossing the Peepa  bridge.  Four people swam to safety.

The pick-up van was carrying members of a family returning from a marriage function at Akhipur to their Chitrakut Nagar residence in Danapur. The driver of the jeep lost control over the vehicle at Pipa bridge and fell into the Ganga.

An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh has been announced by the administration.

