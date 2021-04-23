A shepherd in Telangana goes to a govt office wearing a birds’ nest as face mask

The number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Telangana and other states is on the rise. The state government had earlier this month issued an order making face masks mandatory for the public. Violators will be fined Rs 1,000. But a shepherd in Telangana walked into a govt office wearing a birds’ nest as a face mask as he couldn’t afford one.

Mekala Kurmayya. who hails from Chinnamunugal Chad in Telangana’s Mahbubnagar district, had to visit the Mandal office in order to collect his pension but could not afford a face mask. As he wouldn’t be allowed to enter a government office without a face mask, Kurmayya decided to make his own. Later he walked into the government office wearing the nest of a weaverbird as a face mask. A picture of him wearing the unique mask went viral on social media. Further, he requested the government to supply free masks to those who are unable to afford them.