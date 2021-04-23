Abu Dhabi releases updated list of ‘Green List’ countries

Abu Dhabi has released the updated list of ‘Green List’ countries. The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has issued the updated list. Passengers arriving from these ‘Green List’ destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine after landing in Abu Dhabi. They will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport.

The ‘Green List’ is regularly updated by the DCT. The updation is based on international development and considering the Covid-19 situation. This measure was imposed to ensure the safety of the people in the emirate.

The updated ‘Green List’ as of April 25, 2021:

* Australia

* Bhutan

* Brunei

* China

* Cuba

* Greenland

* Hong Kong (SAR)

* Iceland

* Israel

* Japan

* Mauritius

* Morocco

* New Zealand

* Portugal

* Russia

* Saudi Arabia

* Singapore

* South Korea

* Switzerland

* Taiwan (ROC)

* Tajikistan

* United Kingdom

* Uzbekistan